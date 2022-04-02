Actor David Koechner Charged with DUI, Hit-And-Run After New Year’s Eve Arrest

Anchorman star David Koechner has been charged with DUI and hit-and-run’ following his New Year’s Eve arrest in California, and will soon appear in Ventura County Superior Court.

The Ventura County DA’s office told TMZ they have charged the actor with one count of DUI and one count of hit-and-run. Both charges are misdemeanors, with each count carrying a possible penalty of up to 6 months behind bars.

First-time offenders, however, almost never get time in jail, so the actor will likely get probation and a mandatory alcohol ed course, the outlet noted. Koechner is due in court in a few weeks.

Police reportedly received a phone call about an erratic driver allegedly hitting a street sign with his car. When officers caught up to Koechner, they gave him a sobriety test, which he failed. The Saturday Night Live, The Office, and American Dad star was then arrested and booked in the Ventura County Jail.

“Mr. Koechner, was driving into oncoming traffic (the wrong lane on the other side of the street) where the officer was coming,” officer Casey Nicholson told TMZ at the time of the actor’s arrest. “Officer passed him, conducted a U-turn and pulled him over a couple of blocks away.”

Nicholson added that the actor showed “outward symptomology of intoxication” before he was arrested for DUI.

