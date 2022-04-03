Denzel Washington Prayed with Will Smith After His Oscars Slap

Will Smith was consoled by prayers backstage with Denzel Washington after his very public smacking of Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Variety reported Washington spoke Saturday for the first time about Smith’s behavior while at a leadership summit.

The Training Day star revealed what happened as he sought to console Smith for his actions, telling the outlet the solution to the violent exchange was prayer. Actor-producer Tyler Perry also offered his personal support:

Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others, Tyler Perry, came immediately right over there with me. [Said] some prayers. I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but there but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I see it.

Shortly after he slapped Rock, Smith scored the Best Actor statue for his role in King Richard.

Will Smith has since resigned from the Motion Picture Academy, saying in a statement released Friday he would “accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” as Breitbart News reported.

Smith’s resignation came two days after the academy met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him for violations against the group’s standards of conduct.

Washington also outlined his belief the devil was in Smith and nobody is any any place to judge his actions.

“Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right,” Washington said. “And for whatever reason the devil got ahold of him that night.”

Rock, who was ready to present Oscar for best documentary when the slap occurred, declined to file charges when asked by police.