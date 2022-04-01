Will Smith Resigns from Motion Picture Academy amid Chris Rock Oscars Assault Backlash

Will Smith has resigned from the Motion Picture Academy on Friday nearly a week after assaulting comedian Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Academy Awards.

Smith in a statement released Friday afternoon he would “accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” Smith’s statement said. “I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. ”

Smith’s resignation came two days after the academy met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct.

On Sunday, Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat on to the stage and smacked Rock, who had made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, he went on to win the best actor award for his role in “King Richard.”

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

This type of thuggish behavior has no place in civilized society. Will Smith needs to be charged for assault. pic.twitter.com/MydlQBTqBT — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 28, 2022

Rock, who was about to present Oscar for best documentary, declined to file charges when asked by police.

He has only briefly addressed the attack publicly, saying at one comedy concert in Boston this week that he was still “kind of processing what happened.”

Chris Rock just addressed the Will Smith #Oscars slap for the first time during a sold-out stand-up show in Boston. https://t.co/Keka0MVhSd Listen to the audio 👇 pic.twitter.com/TuqE8AHs6C — Variety (@Variety) March 31, 2022

Smith shocked the theater crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage after Rock joked: “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

Pinkett Smith, who suffers from the hair loss condition alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the original movie.

In the hours after the assault, Will Smith accepted the Best Actor award, delivered a six-minute acceptance speech, and performed his hit songs with fellow Hollywood elites at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

Watch Below:

After the slap comes the after party 🎶 Will Smith spotted grooving and having the time of his life shortly after giving Chris Rock a very dirty slap. 👋🏼 How many celebrities can you spot in the above video? #Oscars #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/2udkOFsH88 — Y! Online (@YNaija) March 28, 2022

Will Smith told the Hollywood Reporter “It’s been a beautiful night.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.