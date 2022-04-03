‘WAP’ Rapper Cardi B Set to Guest Star in Nickelodeon Children’s Series ‘Baby Shark’

Cardi B, the rapper behind the song “WAP (Wet Ass Pussy)”, is set to guest star on Nickelodeon’s Baby Shark animated series with her husband, rapper Offset, and their daughter Kulture.

“Make sure you guys and your babies check out Me & my family episode on BABYSHARK series on Nicklelodeon !!!!” Cardi B wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a tweet of a Billboard article about the series.

On Thursday, Nickelodeon announced that Cardi B will guest star in Baby Shark, voicing “Sharki B,” with Offset voicing “Offshark,” and Kulture voicing “Kulture Shark” on the episode “The Seaweed Sway,” airing April 15.

Nickelodeon also released a brief video showcasing Cardi, Offset, and Kulture’s animated characters.

“I got here by doing things my own Sharki B way,” the rapper’s animated shark character can be heard saying in a promo video. “You gotta come on tour sometime, okurrr?”

Watch Below:

Before appearing in Nickelodeon’s animated children’s television series, Cardi B made waves with her and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy song, “WAP (Wet Ass Pussy),” which taxpayer-funded NPR listed as one of the “best” songs of 2020.

In 2019, the rapper showed up to a court appearance clad in a feather-trimmed black coat with a long train and a wide-brimmed black hat, where she pleaded not guilty to felony charges stemming from a 2018 fight at a strip club.

In 2020, Cardi B’s husband — and fellow Joe Biden surrogate — was briefly detained by police in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, during a pro-Trump demonstration.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.