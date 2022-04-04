Nolte: Louis C.K.’s Grammy Win Could Signal End of #MeToo McCarthyism

Comedian Louis C.K. won a Best Comedy Album Grammy Sunday night, which might signal how some people feel about unforgiving #MeToo McCarthyism, even in the entertainment business.

C.K. was up against comedians Nate Bargatze, Lewis Black, Lavell Crawford, Chelsea Handler, and Kevin Hart and still won. He wasn’t there to collect his award, but this is still worth noting.

Back in 2017, Louis C.K. admitted to doing a terrible thing—masturbating in front of about a half dozen women. While he claims he asked permission first, these women were not his girlfriends. They were comediennes and comedy writers put in an impossible situation by a pig who could make or break their careers.

C.K.’s behavior was indefensible, but…

IT’S BEEN FIVE YEARS.

C.K. has been blacklisted for five years!

He’s apologized. He’s admitted to his wrongdoing. As far as we know, he’s not done anything improper since. Rapists don’t serve five years. Child porn peddlers lucky enough to land Ketanji Brown Jackson as their judge don’t serve five years.

For the record, I’ve never been a Louis C.K. fan. Sometimes he is very funny. I’m just not a fan of comedians obsessed with their sexuality. I find it narcissistic and tedious. His observational stuff can be brilliant, but it’s not worth purchasing the whole package.

What’s more, he deserved to be shamed and suffer a career setback. You cannot justify his behavior.

But five years and counting?

This is insane.

What more is he supposed to do? How much longer is he supposed to be punished? Isn’t it time for the public to decide, as opposed to the Woke Fascists who control the entertainment business?

There must be a path back for these guys, including those who broke the law. If you do your time, you’ve done your time. If you pay your debt, you’ve paid your debt.

Well, this Grammy win might be a good sign.

Grammy voting is done in secret, and, in secret, we have members of the Recording Academy saying, Enough already.

And I could not agree more.

People should be held accountable for their actions, no question, but even scumbags like Louis C.K. deserve a second chance because we all deserve a second chance.

Casting someone into the Forbidden Zone forever is not justice. Refusing someone a second chance is its own moral crime.

The next step is for people like these Grammy voters to come out of the shadows, admit that people like Louis C.K. have paid their debt, and give him a second chance — a movie or television role.

Enough already.

