Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny refuses to accept what he sees as Will Smith’s fake apology for assaulting his brother Chris at last Sunday’s basement-rated Oscar telecast.

“No, I don’t accept it because I don’t think it was genuine,” Kenny Rock told the far-left Los Angeles Times. “I think his publicist and the people that work under him probably advised him to do that.”

“I might have looked at it differently had he initially apologized when he got on the stage and cried and accepted the award,” he added, “but he didn’t, so, right there that tells me that it is something else.”

That’s correct. During that pathetic, teary Best Actor Oscar acceptance speech, which came about 40 minutes after he committed an unprovoked assault against Chris Rock over a silly joke, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but not to the guy he hit.

Kenny, one of Chris’s six siblings, added this:

It eats at me watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it. Every time I’m watching the videos, it’s like a rendition that just keeps going over and over in my head. My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show.

According to Kenny, Smith has not reached out personally to anyone in his family, and he would like to see the Academy boot Smith and revoke his Best Actor Oscar.

Last Friday, Smith resigned from the Academy, but the Academy can still ban him permanently.

It’s unlikely Smith will lose his Best Actor Oscar.

About the GI Jane joke, Kenny said, “The joke was funny. It wasn’t hilarious funny, but I know that if he knew that she had alopecia … he wouldn’t made a joke about that. But he didn’t know.”

Who cares if Rock did know about the alopecia? Jada deserves to be mocked for using what the rest of us call a “bald spot” to turn herself into some kind of “awareness martyr.” The woman wins the genetic lottery and then, over a stupid bald spot, shaves her head like she’s some sort of concentration camp victim. For posing as a victim, Jada Pinkett Smith should be laughed off the planet.

Another of Chris Rock’s brothers, Tony, who is a comedian like Chris, is not holding back. On Friday, in Raleigh, North Carolina, he took the stage and let Smith and his “bitch” Jada have it:

If you think you gonna walk up on this stage, this ain’t the muthafucking Oscars. And if you walk your ass up here, you ain’t nominated for shit but these muthafucking hands! Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year, n***a. Every time you see me do a show, pop! I didn’t want to start the show like that! You gonna hit my motherfucking brother, because your bitch gave you a side-eye?

For his part, Chris Rock is saying nothing, which is wise. My guess is that he wants to get a sense of the effect Smith’s assault will have on his career and legacy and how far it will go in defining him and his career. Although Rock was the victim here and did absolutely nothing wrong, this will have an impact, which means he could have a major lawsuit on his hands.

