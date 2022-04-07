Warner Bros. to ‘Hit Pause’ on Future Ezra Miller Projects Following Arrest

The foreseeable future of actor Ezra Miller and his rocketing career is now in question after Warner Bros. and DC executives reportedly held a secret meeting in the wake of his arrest for alleged disorderly conduct.

According to Rolling Stone, a source with familiar knowledge of the purported meeting said executives largely agreed that the studio should “hit pause” on future projects with the actor, who played The Flash in Justice League and will reprise the iconic superhero in the upcoming standalone movie.

“The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential sequel to The Flash,” Rolling Stone. “Warner Bros. also has avoided making any key decisions on tentpoles ahead of Discovery taking control of WarnerMedia in a $43 billion mega-merger.”

Miller — who’s starred in We need to Talk About Kevin, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and The Fantastic Beasts franchise — was arrested, charged, and released on bail for $500 in Hawaii last month after he allegedly became unruly in a bar as patrons were singing karaoke.

“Police determined that the agitator had become unruly while other patrons sang karaoke and had begun ‘yelling obscenities,'” Variety reported at the time. “Miller then ‘grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”

A local couple in Hawaii later filed a temporary restraining order against Miller, claiming he “burst into their bedroom and threatened them, with Miller saying to the man, ‘I will burry [sic] you and and your slut wife,'” according to Rolling Stone.

“The petition also alleges that Miller stole the woman’s passport and the man’s wallet, which included a social security card, driver’s license and bank cards,” it added.

Miller’s arrest came nearly two years after a disturbing video surfaced of Miller in 2020 that appeared to show him choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

“Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” Miller could be heard telling the woman, who appeared to be flippantly flailing her arms as a possible taunt. Miller then proceeded to choke her and push her to the ground as a man, presumably a friend, could be heard saying, “Whoa, Bro, Bro, Bro …”

The altercation allegedly began when Miller, age 27, was confronted by a group of “pushy” fans. He was escorted off the premises shortly thereafter.

Beyond his public conduct, studio insiders told Rolling Stone that the actor had “frequent meltdowns” while filming The Flash, alleging that Miller would often “get a thought in [their] head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.'”

Miller also made headlines this past January when he posted an Instagram video telling Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members in North Carolina to just “kill themselves.”

“Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. OK?” he said in the now deleted video. “Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — then, you know, we’ll do it for you, if that’s really what you want. Talk to you soon, OK. Bye.”

Miller captioned the now-deleted post by saying: “Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah.”

Ezra Miller did not specify why he made the video or was addressing a KKK chapter in a small North Carolina town.