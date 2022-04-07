Watch: Hundreds Descend on Disney Headquarters in California to Push Back Against Studio’s Woke LGBTQAI2S+ Agenda

Hundreds of protestors descended on Disney corporate headquarters in Burbank, Calif., on Wednesday evening to voice their dissent over the studio’s hard-left political turn and embrace of the woke LGBTQAI2S+ agenda.

Some of the demonstrators chanted “Boycott Disney” while a woman who identified herself as a conservative Disneyland worker spoke about the difficulty of working for Disney as someone who holds conservative values.

The peaceful demonstration, organized by the Christian group Hold the Line, took place in front of the main gate of Disney headquarters.

Watch below:

BREAKING: Protesters gather in front of the Disney HQ in Burbank CA chanting “BOYCOTT DISNEY!” pic.twitter.com/hKVp2ufGBQ — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 7, 2022

The Disneyland worker addressed the crowd by urging fellow conservative Disney employees to stand up for themselves.

“I’m a cast member here, well for Disneyland actually, I have been with them for quite a long time,” the woman said.

“It has gotten very political and has gotten very hard to be who you are. It has gotten very hard to be someone who has conservative values. Someone who believes in the right to choose, somebody who believes that it is okay to stand up for righteousness. It is okay to stand up for righteousness.”

She continued: “Any Disney cast members that are afraid to be bold, that are afraid to be courageous, stand up. It’s okay, you’re not alone.”

Watch below:

BREAKING: A conservative Disney Employee says “it’s gotten very hard to be someone with conservative values” working for Disney in front of the Disney HQ in Burbank CA MORE: https://t.co/Yat4MkR9j4 pic.twitter.com/wLVOGFJQMj — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 7, 2022

Hold the Line identifies itself as a Christian activist group and is headed by musician and author Sean Feucht. The group held anti-lockdown protests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday’s protest in Burbank comes amid widespread public backlash against Disney’s decision to embrace woke LGBTQAI2S+ activism and to incorporate that activism into its movies and TV shows for children.

Disney executives recently caved to a far-left wing of its employee base, vowing to fight Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which bars the teaching of sexuality and gender ideology to kids in kindergarten through third grade.

The studio has also promised to fight similar legislation in other states.

Recently leaked videos also show Disney employees openly discussing their plans to inject more gay and transgender messaging into the studio’s content for children.

