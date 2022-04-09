Jussie Smollett Claims Innocence in Latest Song ‘Thank You God’

Hate crime hoaxer and disgraced actor Jussie Smollett release a new song on Friday, titled, “Thank You God,” after his release from jail.

Smollett shared the song on his Instagram account, along with a caption informing his followers that “100% of the profits will be donated” to the organizations Rainbow PUSH, the Illinois Innocence Project, and Secure The Bag Safety.

While Smollett’s Instagam bio currently says that his account is being run by his family, the hate crime hoaxer could have also posted the content, as he was released from jail last month on bond pending his conviction appeal.

In his song, the former Empire star continues to maintain his innocence after being found guilty for lying to police after orchestrating a racist and homophobic attack against himself, singing, “It’s like they’re hell-bent on not solving the crime.”

“Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that’s straight taking lives, but turn around and act like I’m the one that killed the strides,” Smollett continues in his song.

Listen Below:

“Some people searching for fame, some people chasing that clout, just remember this — this ain’t that situation, you think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation,” Smollett sings. “Just simply to look like a victim, like it’s something fun, y’all better look at someone else, you got the wrong one.”

On March 10, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County jail, 30 months of probation, pay a restitution of $120,106, and a fine of $25,000.

While be hauled off to jail, the former Empire actor repeatedly shouted, “I am not suicidal, and I am innocent!” with his fist raised in the hair. Then on March 16, the actor was released after a court gave the okay, pending an appeal.

Wild moment: After getting sentenced to 150 days in jail, Jussie Smollett maintains his innocence and repeats how he is not suicidal. "I am not suicidal. I am innocent and I am not suicidal … if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself." pic.twitter.com/AnDsLcINKL — The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2022

In January 2019, Smollett had claimed he was physically attacked by two men wearing red hats who put a rope around his neck, poured bleach on him, and shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him, before eventually yelling, “This is MAGA country!” — referring to former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

During Smollett’s trial, prosecutors showed how he had gone through extraordinary lengths to stage the attack against himself, and how he hired and paid Nigerian brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo $3,500 to carry out the attack.

