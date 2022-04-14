John Legend Stumps for Far-Left, Soros-Backed DA Candidates as Violent Crime Soars

David Ng

Left-wing pop star John Legend is throwing his celebrity support behind a series of far-left district attorney candidates and current office-holders, some of whom have received financial backing from George Soros and have supported lenient policies that have led to unprecedented surges in violent crime.

They include embattled San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin, who is facing a recall election, and Contra Costa County, California, D.A. Diana Becton, who once charged a couple with a “hate crime” for painting over a “Black Lives Matter” mural on a road.  Both Boudin and Becton has received financial backing from Soros.

The singer is also backing Durham, North Carolina, D.A. Satana Deberry, who has stopped seeking cash bail in most of the cases she prosecutes, allowing suspects back on the streets following arrest.

John Legend’s endorsements come amid soaring crime in Democrat-controlled cities and counties across the country — a direct consequence of lax policies and anti-police sentiment pushed by the left.  But the singer made no reference to the crime wave in his Twitter endorsements on Wednesday, saying instead that he is focused on “improving our criminal legal system.”

Legend is backing former prosecutor Pete Hardin who is running for D.A. of Orange County in California, and Alana Mathews in Sacramento. Both candidates have adopted far-left platforms that include a promise to end cash bail and to stop seeking the death penalty.

Legend reiterated his support for San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin, who is facing a recall as the city and county continue to collapse under the weight of rampant crime. Boudin is the son of convicted Weather Underground murderers  Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert.

Noticeably absent from Legend’s endorsements is his hometown Los Angeles D.A. George Gascon, who is facing a recall election in the fall. Gascon’s soft-on-crime policies have led to a spike in crime in L.A., with homicides in the city of L.A. surging to their highest level in 15 years in 2021, the first year of Gascón’s tenure.

John Legend, who endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House in 2020, has made so-called “criminal justice reform” a cornerstone of his celebrity activism. His pet causes include eliminating cash bail for criminal suspects and restoring voting rights to convicted felons.

