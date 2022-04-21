Report: Disney Suspends Movie Shoot over Complaint Against Bill Murray for Inappropriate Behavior

Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures has suspended production of the Aziz Ansari-directed movie Being Mortal reportedly over a complaint against star Bill Murray for what is being described as inappropriate behavior.

An investigation is currently underway regarding Murray, with production currently on hold after about a month of shooting, according to a report from Deadline. The complaint was filed last week, with production halting on Monday. Cast and crew were told about production being suspended late Wednesday in a letter from the studio.

It remains unclear who filed the complaint against Murray and what specific accusations the 71-year-old actor faces. Ansari, who co-stars in the movie, isn’t part of the complaint, nor is co-star Seth Rogen, according to Deadline.

‘Being Mortal’ Production Suspended Due To Complaint Made Against Bill Murray For Inappropriate Behavior https://t.co/zJOptiUV2e — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 21, 2022

The movie is based on the 2014 non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Dr. Atul Gawande, who currently serves in the Biden administration at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Gawande’s book explores end-of-life medical care, using the author’s own experiences to argue for quality of life over mere survival.

Searchlight Pictures — formerly Fox Searchlight — was part of the 20th Century Fox family that was acquired by the Walt Disney Co. in 2019.

Aziz Ansari faced his own misconduct accusation in 2018 when a woman he once dated claimed he pressured her into sex after going out on a date. Ansari denied any wrongdoing and said he continues to support the #MeToo movement.

The movie was to be Ansari’s feature directorial debut.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.