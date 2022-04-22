‘Late Show’ Episode Canceled After Stephen Colbert Tests Positive for Coronavirus

(UPI) — Thursday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was canceled after the late-night host tested positive for COVID-19.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney were set to be on Thursday night’s show, along with Veep star Matt Walsh.

“As previously planned, the show will be airing repeats [Friday] through next week,” read a statement released through Twitter. “We will return with new episodes on May 2.”

The 57-year-old Colbert also addressed fans and assured them that he was doing fine, writing on social media: “Yep! I tested positive for COVID, but basically I’m feeling fine — grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman.”

Instead of Bateman and the other guests joining the show, CBS will air a repeat episode featuring Josh Brolin and a performance by The Who.

Colbert is the most recent late-night host to contract COVID-19. Jimmy Kimmel previously announced that he had the coronavirus late last year, while James Corden, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers each had it in January.