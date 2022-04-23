Franklin Graham: After Floridians ‘Revolted,’ Disney’s Tax Status Canceled

Rev. Franklin Graham on Saturday blasted Disney, saying Floridians had pushed back against the company’s leftist agenda by revoking its special tax status.

“LGBTQ activists are using corporations to force their agenda on the public, and companies may want to take another look at what they are allowing to happen. Disney has gone too far,” Graham wrote in a social media post.

“The people of Florida have revolted, and it’s going to cost Disney big time. Disney had a special tax status in the state which they benefitted from in a huge way—but because they came out against the parents of Florida, the governor and legislators have revoked that status,” he added:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently signed legislation into law meant to dissolve Disney’s special tax and governing jurisdiction in the state.

As Breitbart News reported on Friday:

Republican lawmakers’ move to dismantle the corporate carveout comes after Disney CEO Bob Chapek pledged to oppose the state’s Parental Rights in Education Law, and the embattled entertainment brand is openly pushing LGBTQIA+ content to young audiences. The legislation DeSantis signed will eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which has existed for 55 years as a vehicle for Disney to govern itself within the state. Florida established Disney’s special tax district in 1967 after Walt Disney asked the Florida Legislature for more control over the development of Walt Disney World.

During a recent interview on Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, DeSantis spoke about the decision to eliminate Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

“Because I think what the left has come to is, all they want to see is power exercised in advance of their leftist agenda,” he said, adding they were previously hostile to corporations.

“Now they figured out that they can try to subcontract out their leftism to some of these big corporations,” he commented.

Meanwhile, Graham described what happened at Disney as a “moral failure” and thanked God that DeSantis took a stand.

“We need more leaders like him. God bless him and the Florida legislature,” he wrote, also telling followers he was in Orlando with Samaritan’s Purse’s “Operation Heal Our Patriots.”

“I can tell you there’s a TON of fun things for families to do here other than supporting Disney,” Graham concluded.