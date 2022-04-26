Actress Jameela Jamil Freaks Before Twitter Exit: Musk’s Free Speech Bid Will Create ‘Hate, Bigotry, Misogyny’

Actress Jameela Jamil announced she is leaving the “hell platform” Twitter on Monday — following the news of Tesla CEO and self-declared free speech absolutist Elon Musk successfully purchasing the company — adding, “I fear this free speech bid” will foster an environment of “lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny.”

“Ah he got twitter,” Jamil tweeted, referring to Musk’s successful $44 billion purchase of the social media platform. “I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck.”

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

The Good Place star — who has one million followers on Twitter — made it so that no one can reply to her tweet.

In a previous post, the actress tweeted. “One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really.”

One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really. 😂 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

Elsewhere, rap icon and Law and Order: SVU star Ice Cube had a very different take on Musk’s move to purchase the platform.

“If getting OFF Social Media would RUIN your life… You Truly need to recalibrate your Priorities.. Just sayin,” he wrote.

If getting OFF Social Media would RUIN your life… You Truly need to recalibrate your Priorities.. Just sayin. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 25, 2022

Musk’s purchase of Twitter comes after he has expressed concerns over the stifling of free speech being harmful to society.

On Monday, Musk tweeted the following statement:

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” said Mr. Musk. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

