Video Shows Chaotic Moments After Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has released investigators’ video footage of the chaotic scene following the on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The video shows initial conversations on-scene investigators had with Baldwin and the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

In the video, an investigator can be heard asking Baldwin, “Are you doing okay?” to which the actor replies, “No, I’m not, actually.”

“I was the one holding the gun, yeah,” Baldwin says at another point in the video.

Watch Below:

Other portions of the video show investigators speaking with Gutierrez-Reed, who appeared shocked to hear that Baldwin had the firearm in question.

“He had the gun. You know what I mean?” an investigator says to Gutierrez-Reed, to which the armorer responds by asking, “Alec Baldwin did? Are you serious?”

Another part of the video shows Gutierrez-Reed talking on the phone, telling someone, “They were fucking dummies. That’s what I’m saying. I checked, and they rattled.”

A rattling sound indicates that the ammunition in the firearm are blanks.

Rust prop weapons and ammunition supplier Seth Kenney, however, provided deputies with a series of old text messages in which Gutierrez-Reed had asked for live ammunition during the filming of a previous movie, which he noted is not allowed on set.

“She wanted to shoot live ammo out of the guns, the TV movie guns,” Kenney said.

On October 21 last year, Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins while rehearsing inside a church on the set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Last month, Gutierrez Reed issued a statement in which she claimed Baldwin “[pointed] the gun at Halyna [Hutchins] before the fatal incident against all rules and common sense.”

Hutchins’ family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit in New Mexico against Baldwin and “others responsible for the safety on set and whose reckless behavior” led to the “senseless and tragic death” of the cinematographer on the Rust film set.

On Tuesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told the Today show that Baldwin is still “not off the hook” from criminal charges.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.