Met Gala 2022: Hollywood Elites Go Maskless While NYC School Toddlers Still Forced to Mask Up

The Met Gala 2022 kicked off on Monday as maskless cosplaying celebrities — and left-wing power elites, like New York City Mayor Eric Adams and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — frolicked about the red carpet in New York City, while toddlers in the Democrat-run city are still forced to mask up in school.

As the night unfolded, celebrities from Bradley Cooper to Alicia Keys strolled into the event as security guards and photographers looked on behind their masks.

Also in attendance was Met Gala Co-Chair Lin-Manuel Miranda, billionaire Telsa Founder Elon Musk, pop star Billie Eilish, and CBS late-night host James Corden.

Taking his cues from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mayor Eric Adams’ ensemble came with a political message: “End Gun Violence.”

When Eric Adams says ending gun violence what he means is reestablishing the same violent police unit that was disbanded for racially profiling and brutalizing people, and passionately defending one of his officers shooting an 18 year old in the head for running a red light pic.twitter.com/wuWVlm00TI — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) May 2, 2022

Though Adams lifted the school mask mandate for most of New York’s students on March 7, the “indoor mask mandate is still active for LYFE, EarlyLearn (Infants & Toddlers), 3-K, Pre-K, and 4410 classrooms,” according to the New York City department of Education. “Children two years old and older, and all staff in these classrooms, must continue to wear a face covering indoors.”

In fact, New York City’s coronavirus policies have become so stringent that even the left-leaning New Yorker took notice in a recent article: “Why Are Preschoolers Subject to the Strictest COVID Rules in New York City?”

There has never been a consensus on covid protocols for very young children. Until recently, the C.D.C. recommended indoor masking for everyone ages two and up in school settings, including older children who are vaccinated. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masking for “all individuals who are 2 years of age and older when the community level risk is considered ‘high.’ But the World Health Organization does not recommend masks for children ages five and under at all, and mask mandates in some European Union countries, including France, Spain, and Italy, start at age six.

Speaking anonymously, one fed-up New York City parent told Breitbart News the Met Gala display is “unconscionable.”

“Masking children is unconscionable when adults, who make the rules and claim moral authority, are congregating within inches of each other, for hours at a time,” the parent said. “Parents in America have got to wake up. We have to demand that schools, and officials both elected and unelected, stop the wholesale physical and emotional abuse of our children.”

The Met Gala went full steam ahead just hours after city health officials moved the city from low-risk to medium-risk.

“New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan announced the city is now in the yellow zone, or a ‘medium’ risk category, under a color-coded system introduced by Mayor Eric Adams’ administration in March,” noted Chalkbeat. “The announcement noted that New York City has surpassed a rate of 200 COVID cases per 100,000 people over seven days.”

Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan even said that the move means that New Yorkers “must exercise even greater caution than they have the last few weeks.”