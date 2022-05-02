Remove Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’ Petition Hits 3M Signatures as She Fires PR Team over ‘Bad Headlines’

A petition calling for Amber Heard to be axed from Aquaman 2 has hit three million signatures. Meanwhile, the actress has reportedly fired her PR team over “bad headlines” amid Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit.

While the Change.org petition launched in the fall of 2020 after Heard was heard in audio recordings admitting to hitting Depp while mocking his manhood, signatures have increasingly picked up in recent weeks as Depp testified under oath to being abused by Heard.

Last week, the petition reached over 1.9 million signatures. As of this writing on Monday, the petition has surpassed 3 million signatures.

Meanwhile, Heard — who is expected to testify on Wednesday — has fired her crisis PR firm, Precision Strategies, expressing frustration with the press coverage she has received during the trial, according to a report by New York Post.

“She doesn’t like bad headlines,” a source told the outlet.

On Thursday — the same day Heard reportedly fired her PR team — Depp’s bodyguard testified under oath that the actress had left “defecation” in the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s bed after an argument.

Watch Below:

Johnny Depp’s bodyguard testified that Amber Heard left “defecation” in Depp’s bed. And that the next day she went to Coachella, where she “got sick” on “magic mushrooms and red wine.” pic.twitter.com/lAEfJDt6a2 — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 29, 2022

Other shocking claims made during the trial include Depp alleging that Heard threw bottles of vodka at him during an argument — which resulted in his middle finger being severed by broken glass — and put a cigarette out on his face, among other claims.

Last week, an audio recording played in the courtroom revealed Heard telling Johnny Depp to “tell the world” he is a male victim of domestic violence, and see how many people “believe” him.

“See what the jury and judge thinks,” Heard says in the audio recording. “Tell the world, Johnny, tell them, ‘Johnny Depp, I, a man, I’m a victim, too, of domestic violence’ — and see how many people believe or side with you.”

Watch Below:

“See what the jury and judge thinks — tell the world, Johnny, tell them, ‘I, Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim, too, of domestic violence,’ and see how many people believe or side with you.” —Amber Heard pic.twitter.com/8aMCxtKpz9 — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 25, 2022

Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for defamation in a $50 million libel lawsuit, claiming that a 2018 piece she wrote in the Washington Post — in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” — has harmed his movie career. Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.