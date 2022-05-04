Roe v. Wade Shade: Susan Sarandon Under Fire from Democrats for Not Supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016

Leftists have been raking actress Susan Sarandon over the coals on social media in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court decision signaling that Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

Susan Sarandon became persona non grata in leftist circles during the 2016 election when she refused to endorse Hillary Clinton and remained steadfast in her stance against the Democrat establishment.

“It wasn’t a protest vote. Following Bernie wasn’t a protest.” she told The Guardian. “Well, I knew that New York was going to go [for Hillary]. It was probably the easiest place to vote for Stein. Bringing attention to working-class issues is not a luxury. People are really hurting; that’s how this guy got in. What we should be discussing is not the election, but how we got to the point where Trump was the answer.”

“I did think she was very, very dangerous. We would still be fracking, we would be at war [if she was president]. It wouldn’t be much smoother. Look what happened under Obama that we didn’t notice,” she added.

Now that the fruits of former President Trump’s three Supreme Court picks appear to have come to fruition with the latest document leak that could mean the end of Roe, Sarandon’s name began to trend on Twitter once again as leftists blamed her for the situation.

Sarandon’s name began to trend when she blasted Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) for using the leaked document as get-out-the-vote rallying cry in the mid-terms.

“There is one and only one way to preserve #RoeVWade and protect a women’s right to choose and that’s to #VoteBlueIn2022,” tweeted Swalwell.

“A lot of good that did in 2020. Dems are going to use this to fundraise and get you to vote for them again despite sitting on their hands for the last two years. Instead of actually standing for anything, their only strategy is scaring you into voting blue,” she responded.

“Can everyone all at once tell @SusanSarandon to sit this one out? She’s caused enough trouble. Us real progressives will take it from here,” he replied.

Can everyone all at once tell @SusanSarandon to sit this one out? She’s caused enough trouble. Us real progressives will take it from here. https://t.co/xq9B3UIPg8 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 3, 2022

Funny, it's passed the house. Already been voted for once in the Senate. Seems as if it's the Republikkkans that are blocking it. — Jamie Carter 🇺 (@JCTheResistance) May 3, 2022

Read the room Sue. Your opinions are not valued here.

And update your picture from 30 years ago. — Elizabeth Lee🌊🌊🌊 #RESIST Biden/Harris. NoDMs (@touraloura) May 3, 2022

if only i hadn’t voted for Susan Sarandon pic.twitter.com/So2PmlVmXS — amber rollo (@ambercrollo) May 3, 2022

THIS was the legacy @BernieSanders wanted to leave behind. A hearty f*ck you to @SusanSarandon and all the other selfish pricks who just couldn’t vote for Hillary in 2016 and encouraged others to not vote for her, too. https://t.co/4Byf6UibKu — Maggie Klaus 🏄‍♀️ (@Maggie_Klaus) May 3, 2022

Congratulations to Jill Stein

Nina Turner

Andrea Mitchell

Marianne Williamson

Susan Sarandon

Mika Brzezinski And then there's Bernie Sanders

Matt Lauer

Chris Hayes

Chris Mathews

Joe Scarborough You got what you wanted. #2016#StillWithHer #BernInHell #ToldYouSo — Randall Stevens ⚖😷🍩💜⚕ (@AAhangarzadeh) May 3, 2022

They passed abortion protections in the House already. The filibuster and a "Dem" Senator with a history or being anti-choice is stopping them from passing it in the Senate. The gop are literally killing Constitutional Rights but those bad Dems are responsible. — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) May 3, 2022

Some people did come to Sarandon’s defense and blamed the Democrats’ current problems on the establishment.

for those attacking susan sarandon right now: look, we can all agree with the benefit of hindsight that bull durham does not hold up BUT ALSO that susan sarandon was super hot in it. — Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) May 4, 2022

I supported for Hillary Clinton over Trump in general election, but people blaming Susan Sarandon right now for Roe are living in a world of delusion. Hillary backers in primary said she would definitely beat Trump – YOU were wrong. YOU cost us the election and the Supreme Court! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 3, 2022

Rather than yelling at Susan Sarandon, perhaps US Democrats would like to hold their own party accountable for the opportunities they squandered (RBG retiring under Obama, supporting progressive candidates in primaries, enshrining abortion in federal law) to protect Roe vs Wade. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) May 3, 2022

For her part, Sarandon used the attacks as further fuel to blast the Democrat establishment.

.@RepSwalwell please explain how exactly voting blue “preserved and protected” #RoeVWade in 2012 when Obama had control of Congress, promised to codify Roe v. Wade, and then didn’t. Since you’re asking voters to #VoteBlueIn2022, show them the receipts. What’s your plan? https://t.co/h1LlzjGiLS pic.twitter.com/ZYqmSrpwwc — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) May 4, 2022