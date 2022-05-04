Watch Live: Amber Heard Testifies in Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial

Watch live as actress Amber Heard testifies in actor Johnny Depp’s defamation trial. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife, seeking $50 million in damages, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post article Heard wrote has harmed his movie career.

Watch Below:

Onn Monday, security guard Travis McGivern testified that he had to remove Depp from a situation due to Heard physically attacking him. McGivern testified that Heard punched Depp in the face during the incident, threw a can of Red Bull at the actor, and tried to spit on him.

“At some point, I witnessed Ms. Heard throw a Red Bull can — that struck Mr. Depp in the back,” McGivern said. “At that point, I moved closer to Mr. Depp — I didn’t want my client to get hit with anything else.”

But the argument between the two allegedly escalated to the point in which Heard began punching Depp.

“At that point, I wasn’t going to let Mr. Depp get hit anymore, so I moved him down the last flight of stairs to the lower level and told him we’re leaving, just for his sake,” McGivern testified. “I let him get hit by a Red Bull can, I let him get punched — it was my time to do my job and get him out of there.”

Last week, Heard fired her crisis PR firm, Precision Strategies, expressing frustration with the press coverage she has received during the trial.

On the same day the Aquaman actress parted ways with Precision, Depp’s bodyguard testified under oath that the actress had left “defecation” in the actor’s bed after an argument.

Meanwhile, a Change.org petition calling for Heard to be axed from Aquaman 2 has surpassed three million signatures.

