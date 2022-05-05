Senator in HBO Drama: If I Show ‘Cleavage, I’m a Headline on Breitbart’

HBO Max’s teen comedy series The Sex Live of College Girls dissed Breitbart News in the final episode of its first season in which a female senator falsely implied that yours truly has a problem with female cleavage.

The scene in question takes place when college student Whitney Chase (Alyah Chanelle Scott) receives a campus visit from her mother, Evette (Sherri Shepherd), who is a U.S. senator.

“I get scrutinized so much in my line of work,” her mother explains. “If I show half an inch of cleavage, I am a headline on Breitbart.”

Watch below:

The Sex Lives of College Girls / HBO Max

The series, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, creates a false impression that Breitbart doesn’t approve of female cleavage when, on the contrary, Breitbart has showcased women and their cleavage or bare breasts multiple times.

Breitbart has spotlighted comedian Chelsea Handler’s topless social media posts concerning Election Day, Adidias’ recent promotion featuring bare breasts, and senior citizen Susan Sarandon’s jaw-dropping cleavage at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Sex Live of College Girls tells the story of four 18-year-old freshmen roommates at a fictional liberal arts college, following their romantic adventures and bed hopping.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com