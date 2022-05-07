Fred Savage Fired from ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot After Inappropriate Conduct Investigation

May 7 (UPI) — Wonder Years actor Fred Savage has been fired as a director and producer from ABC’s reboot of the series.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years,” a statement from producers 20th Television said in a statement Friday, according to People.com.

Deadline said Savage, 45, was dismissed after complaints about his alleged verbal outbursts.

The Hollywood Reporter said Savage cooperated with the workplace investigation into the three separate allegations.

The new version of The Wonder Years — led by E.J. Williams, Dule Hill and Don Cheadle — debuted in September. A second season has not been announced.

The original show aired 1988-93. Alley Mills, who played the matriarch on it, said in 2018 that the original series ended after a costumer accused Savage, then 16, and co-star Jason Hervey, then 20, of sexual harassment. The matter was settled out of court.

Another lawsuit was settled out of court after a crew member on the sitcom The Grinder accused Savage of hitting her arm and creating a hostile work environment for women on set in 2015.

Savage denied any past wrongdoing, but has not made a public statement regarding the latest allegations.