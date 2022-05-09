Report: Release Date for Will Smith Blockbuster ‘Emancipation’ in Flux After Oscars Attack

Oscar winner Will Smith has had his next work Emancipation postponed with the launch date pushed back to sometime in 2023, a report Monday in Variety detailed.

The outlet reports the film from Apple was originally expected to drop on the fall festival circuit later this year.

A coproduction with Smith’s own production company Westbrook Studios, the movie would have been the first release for Smith following his on-stage slap of comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars.

As Breitbart News reported, he was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars and other Academy-related events for 10 years as a result of the public act of violence.

Variety outlined speculation for the delay, noting the studio did not officially date Emancipation, although it was expected to be the streamer’s next potential awards project this year after winning best picture for “CODA.” It said:

While Apple has not shared an official date, one source familiar with the situation said ‘it’s the unspoken truth’ that the action-drama will not hit the platform in 2022. However, the same source also revealed there have been ongoing internal discussions between Apple executives and the filmmakers on how a release in the fall could move forward, but it seems highly unlikely.

One filmmaker, who asked to remain anonymous, told Variety ahead of the Academy Awards and the fracas that followed, that they saw early footage from the film: “Will’s going to win back-to-back.”

At the time, the quote was referencing his upcoming best actor win for King Richard.

Emancipation is written by Bill Collage and also stars Emmy contender Ben Foster (The Survivor), and tells the story of a runaway slave who tries to escape his plantation owners. Also serving as producers are Todd Black, Joey McFarland and Jon Mone.

As speculation around the actor’s future goes on, the man himself is now reportedly in therapy as he deals with the Oscar’s furore and other past indiscretions.

Smith “has been going to therapy after the Oscars incident,” a source told Entertainment Tonight last week.

The report comes nearly two weeks after Smith was spotted landing in Mumbai, India, where he reportedly met with spiritual leader Sadhguru, who teaches “powerful methods for self-transformation.”