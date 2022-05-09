‘The Late Show’ Halts Again After Stephen Colbert Experiences ‘Symptoms Consistent with a Recurrence’ of Coronavirus

The Late Show on CBS has once again halted filming after host Stephen Colbert began experiencing symptoms that signaled a coronavirus recurrence.

In a tweet on Monday, the show said Colbert will be isolating an additional few days. The announcement comes after the show halted filming between April 21 to May 2 due to the comedian testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” the show tweeted. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”

Stephen Colbert likewise tweeted, “WORST. SEQUEL. EVER.”

During his short return, Colbert wasted no time pushing his partisan, left-wing antics when he bashed the Supreme Court justices over the leaked decision indicating that Roe v. Wade could be at an end.

“So, if these folks believe that Roe v. Wade was so egregiously decided, why didn’t they tell the senators that during their confirmation hearings?” asked Colbert on his show last week.

“Well, because American voters support abortion in all or most cases at 80%. They knew that if they were honest, they wouldn’t get the job. So they lied. Which I think is perjury,” he said. “But what do I know? I’m not a Supreme Court justice. I’m not a good enough liar.”

Last year, Colbert famously mocked Americans who did not wish to receive the coronavirus vaccine when he performed a dance to the song “Tequila” alongside actors dressed as syringes with words “Vaccine” in place of the words “Tequila.”