Sophia Bush Cancelled: CBS Axes ‘Good Sam’ After Just One Season

Hollywood star and radical left-wing activist Sophia Bush just got cancelled.

CBS has axed her series Good Sam after only one season. The medical drama, starring Bush as a surgeon competing against her father (Jason Isaacs) in the same hospital, failed to garner much interest among viewers and ended up as the network’s lowest-rated scripted series of the season, according to a report from Deadline.

Good Sam‘s troubles were evident as early as its debut in January. As Breitbart News reported, its first episode draw a paltry 2.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the 18 to 49-year-old demographic. By comparison, NBC’s Chicago Med, now in its seventh season, scored 6.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating that same week.

The cancellation of Good Sam represents a major career setback for Bush, who was making her first big return to broadcast TV following her starring role in NBC’s Chicago P.D., which ended five years ago.

In the intervening years, Bush has positioned herself as one of Hollywood’s most outspoken left-wing activists, using her social media platform to boost the careers of prominent Democrats while frequently maligning conservatives.

During the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, she called the acquittal a “miscarriage of justice,” adding, “this is white supremacy in action.”

The miscarriage of justice today is enraging. This is white supremacy in action. This is hideous. He murdered people, bragged about it while throwing white power signs in a bar, and then manufactured tears to claim that despite his AR-15 HE was in danger. And he got off. Unreal. https://t.co/JnNsyQSLMu — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 19, 2021

In 2020, she teamed up with Stacey Abrams to aggressively promote the new Georgia organization Win Both Seats that aimed to push U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock across the finish line and flip the Senate in favor of Democrats.

More recently, Bush has made the rounds on MSNBC following last week’s leak of Supreme Court documents showing a likely overturn of Roe v. Wade. During a recent appearance The Mehdi Hasan Show, the actress attacked Republicans and warned, “Gilead is here. The Handmaid’s Tale is here.”

Democrats are just now springing into action on abortion rights. @mehdirhasan asks @SophiaBush: Shouldn’t they have been more prepared for this? “Absolutely,” she says. “I don’t really know what decorum we’re holding onto.” Catch their full convo tonight on @MSNBConPeacock pic.twitter.com/hE1htH9NX8 — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) May 9, 2022

Bush has even advocated for labelling Republicans as terrorists, seconding Rep. Jackie Speier’s (D-CA) use of the term “the terrorist right” to describe the GOP.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com