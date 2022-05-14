Hollywood Celebrities Hit the Streets for Nationwide Planned Parenthood Abortion Protests: ‘No Uterus No Opinon’

Paul Bois

Hollywood celebrities from Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Laura Dern hit the streets across America on Saturday to protest for national abortion in response to the Supreme Court decision leak signaling the end of Roe v. Wade.

Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus joined a New York City rally holding a sign that said “If men got pregnant, you could get an abortion at an ATM machine.”

In New York, thousands of people gathered in Brooklyn’s courthouse plaza before a march across the Brooklyn Bridge to lower Manhattan for another rally.

At the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally in Los Angeles, Titanic actress Frances Fisher spoke from the main stage where she likened the fight for abortion to the civil rights movement and even the abolition of slavery.

“No more wire hangers,” Fisher yelled from the stage, referencing back-alley abortions.

Also in attendance at the Bans Off Our Body events throughout the country were actress Laura Dern, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Amber Tamblyn, model Christy Turlington, and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi

Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo did not attend the protests, but he made sure that everyone knew he was there in spirit:

Thousands of pro-abortion rally goers reportedly descended onto Washington, DC, and as many as 400-plus cities on Saturday in opposition to the leaked Supreme Court decision signaling the end of Roe v. Wade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

