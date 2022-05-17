Disney’s Hulu Axes Hillary Clinton Series ‘Rodham’ After Two Years in Development

Just like voters did in 2008 and 2016, Hulu has taken a hard pass on Hillary Clinton.

The Disney-owned Hulu has axed its planned dramatic series about Hillary Clinton — simply titled Rodham — after nearly two years in development, according to a report from Variety. 20th Television, which is producing the series, is reportedly shopping the project to other streamers, with stars Claire Danes and Dakota Fanning expected to play Clinton at different stages of her life.

Hulu’s decision not to proceed with the show comes as a surprise since the streamer is the home of the four-part documentary Hillary (2020), which features a lengthy sit-down interview with the former first lady and twice-failed presidential candidate.

Rodham is based on the 2020 Curtis Sittenfeld novel that imagines what would have happened if the young Hillary Rodham had never married Bill Clinton. In the novel, Hillary becomes a Northwestern University professor, and eventually runs for president in 2016.

The series is being written and produced by Sarah Treem, who was behind the Showtime series The Affair.

Since her defeat in 2016, Hillary Clinton has attempted to make inroads in Hollywood, launching a production company with her daughter, Chelsea. Their company is focused on producing “stories by and about women.”

