‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Says Sequel to Star a Female Lead, Margot Robbie Not Johnny Depp

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer has revealed star Johnny Depp’s likely fate for future episodes of the franchise, and it doesn’t sound good.

Depp, of course, is caught up in a defamation case he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard for her 2018 op-ed that accused him of abuse.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing Aquaman star, Heard, for defamation for a 2018 Washington Post article in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The pair divorced in 2017.

Depp starred as pirate Jack Sparrow in six installments of the blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean movies, but it looks like his chances of appearing in a seventh Pirates movie is not good.

Speaking to the UK Times Bruckheimer said that he isn’t planning on adding Depp’s Jack Sparrow to the next film.

“Not at this point,” Bruckheimer said, though he cautiously added, “The future is yet to be decided.”

But the producer did note that they are looking to make the next Pirates star a female lead.

“We’re talking to Margot Robbie,” Bruckheimer said. “We are developing two ‘Pirates’ scripts — one with her, one without.”

Meanwhile, Day four of the Depp-Heard trial continued on Tuesday after Monday’s testimony in which Heard admitted that there was defecation on their bed, but that it was caused by the couple’s teacup Yorkshire Terrier that had “bowl control issues.”

