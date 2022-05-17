Watch: Day 4, Amber Heard Testifies in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Watch as actress Amber Heard enters day four of her testimony in actor Johnny Depp’s defamation trial. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife, seeking $50 million in damages, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post piece she wrote has harmed his movie career.

On Monday, Heard admitted to there having been defecation left in Depp’s bed, but blamed it on a teacup Yorkshire Terrier, claiming the small dog had “bowl control issues” after eating “Johnny’s weed when she was a puppy.”

In bringing up the feces left in the bed, the actress was responding to Depp’s claim on the witness stand late last month that Heard or one of her friends had defecated on his side of the bed after an argument in which he said he was leaving her.

Depp’s claim was later corroborated his security guard Starling Jenkins, who testified that he had a conversation with Heard about “the defecation,” and that she had told him it was “a horrible practical joke gone wrong.”

On Monday, Heard insisted that she was not involved in any prank that included defecation, and that “it was not really a jovial time” when the feces was found in the bed. “I don’t think that’s funny. I don’t know what grown woman does,” Heard said, adding, “I was not also in a pranking mood.”

Monday’s trial ended with the start of cross examination from one of Depp’s attorneys, Camille Vasquez, who questioned the actress about her $7 million divorce settlement from Depp.

Heard said she pledged the full amount to a children’s hospital and the ACLU, but acknowledged that she has so far only donated a portion of it. The actress claimed she was unable to fulfill her pledge because she’s being “Johnny sued me.” But on cross-examination Heard acknowledged that she had received the full $7 million from Depp 13 months before he filed the lawsuit.

