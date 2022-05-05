Watch: Crazy, Unreal Moments from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

The defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has produced many bizarre moments during cross-examinations between Depp and Heard’s lawyers.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, Depp, is suing his ex-wife and Aquaman star, Heard, for defamation following a 2018 article she published in the Washington Post referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp and Heard divorced in 2017.

Cross-examination between Heard’s lawyers and Depp involved exchanges over alleged substance uses regarding alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine.

“And you would sometimes drink whisky in the mornings,” asked one of Heard’s lawyers. “Isn’t happy hour anytime?” Depp replied.

Heard’s lawyers also accused Depp of carrying a box containing cocaine, and while Depp acknowledged that the “beautiful composition of the photograph [reffering to the box] would suggest that,” he denied carrying the illegal substance and, in a witty reply, later said, “it looks like it would fit some cocaine.”

Heard’s lawyers also presented an alleged photo of what they described as “four pretty huge bags of marijuana,” to which Depp replied, “that is a lot of marijuana.”

Depp was asked multiple times by Heard’s lawyers over alleged texts that he had sent – one text appeared to suggest Elton John was the recipient – with the lawyer replying at the end of each question, “did I read that right?” Depp, appearing to be visibly annoyed by the repeated questioning, quipped back, “you continue to read them right.”

In a passive-aggressive exchange that followed, Heard’s lawyer said he “wanted to be respectful of the court’s time,” prompting Depp to reply, “I don’t feel like wasting anyone’s time.”

Although Heard was first to imply abuse from Depp through her Post article, Depp testified in court that he also had been on the receiving end of alleged disturbing behavior from his ex-wife.

As Breitbart News reported, Depp has claimed Heard “defecated in their bed after an argument;” “threw bottles of vodka at him during an argument,” which he said severed his middle finger; “put out a cigarette on his face;” etc…

#JohnnyDepp spoke about when he received pictures of human fecal matter on his side of the bed. #AmberHeard allegedly blamed the dogs, but Depp alleges that it may have been Heard due to the size of the fecal matter#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/IVWymrE8n5 — ‎ ‎Oswaldo Royett (@oswaldosrm) April 21, 2022

Heard testified Wednesday and Thursday in the defamation trial.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter @EthanLetkeman.