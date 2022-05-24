Nolte: Study Shows Left-Wing Hollywood Is Still Super Racist

Another day, another study proving that one of the most left-wing institutions in the country is still staffed with unrepentant racists.

The study comes from something called the Think Tank for Inclusion and Equity in partnership with the Geena Davis (I’ve seen her boobs, by the way) Institute on Gender in Media. Here’s what they found in oh-so progressive Hollywood:

Top findings include disparities in writers’ compensation for developing original projects, as well as who gets the opportunity to showrun their own series. Among writers who developed new shows over the past five years, 70% of those who hail from historically excluded backgrounds did so without pay, compared to 53% of developing writers from non-marginalized backgrounds. And among upper-level writers who developed their own shows, 81% of white scribes were tapped as showrunner despite no prior management experience, compared to 67% of BIPOC writers who do have that experience. In addition, the assistant-to-staff writer pipeline still flows more smoothly for white people. Whereas 68% of white men and 56% of white women respondents who used to be assistants got their first TV writing gigs through a promotion from that job, just 26% of BIPOC men and 20% of BIPOC women who are also ex-assistants successfully became scribes through that route.

I think I speak for everyone when I say, What the fuck’s a BIPOC?

Anyway, look at who’s still racist.

Actually, look at who’s still, like, super racist.

It is the year of our Lord 2022 and oh-so progressive Hollywood is still treating the BIPOCs like second-class citizens.

I know what you’re thinking… How does it get any sweeter than this…?

Oh, baby, it’s about to get so much sweeter. …

“Other sobering findings include two-thirds (67%) of respondents who have been harassed saying their showrunner was the perpetrator…”!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

In oh-so progressive left-wing Hollywood, two-thirds — two-freakin’-thirds! — of those who’ve been harassed have been harassed by their showrunners.

What?

I’ve been employed 40 years, working for big and small companies all over the world, and in all that time and at all those companies involving all those people I can only remember hearing of a single incident of sexual harassment.

But in Hollywood, in the oh-so progressive, the same left-wing Hollywood that lectures and shames the rest of us, that treats Christians and Southerners like diseases, showrunners are still getting away with sick behavior that hardly exists in the real world, in MAGA Land.

How is that even possible?

Where do they find the time? Hollywood must hire professional sexual harassers. They probably get a bonus for harassing a BIPOC.

The “purest” people, the smuggest and most morally superior, are always-always-always (look at Jake Tapper) the worst of the worst.

