Kevin Spacey to Face UK Court: ‘Four Counts of Sexual Assault Against Three Men’

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged in the UK with four counts of historic sexual assault against three men.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 62-year-old actor is soon due to appear in court to answer the charges and offer a plea.

Each of the counts were allegedly carried out between the years of 2005 and 2013.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Special Crime Division, outlined the details for the outlet. She said:

The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men. He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

The charge comes after an investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police in 2017 over allegations which dated back to as far as 1996.

Spacey previously denied separate allegations of sexual assault and came out as gay in a statement in 2017, Metro reports.

He said then the claimant “has encouraged me to address other things in my life.”

Spacey continued: ‘I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I now choose to live life as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly,” he said, “and that starts with me examining my own behavior.”

Spacey, a 62-year-old double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them.

The former House of Cards star ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.