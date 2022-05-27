Amber Heard Breaks Down in Court, Claims Death Threats: ‘People Want to Put My Baby in the Microwave’

Actress Amber Heard claimed on Thursday — during actor Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against her — that she has received thousands of death threats and that “people want to put my baby in the microwave.”

“I am harassed, humiliated, threatened, every single day,” Heard said on the witness stand. “Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, the things I’ve lived through used to humiliate me.”

“People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day,” the actress continued. “People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that.”

“Every single day I have to relive the trauma. My hands shake. I wake up screaming,” the Aquaman actress continued. “I have to live with the trauma and the damage done to me.”

“I receive hundreds of death threats regularly, if not daily — thousands since this trial has started — people mocking my testimony about being assaulted,” Heard added.

The actress went on to claim that the defamation trial “has been agonizing, painful, and the most humiliating thing I’ve ever had to go through.”

Depp is suing his ex-wife, seeking $50 million in damages and claiming that her 2018 Washington Post piece — in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career. Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has made a variety of shocking claims on the witness stand, which include alleging that Heard had defecated in his bed, physically assaulted him, thrown bottles of vodka at him — resulting in his middle finger being severed by broken glass — and put a cigarette out on his face.

Meanwhile, Heard has also alleged that she was physically attacked by Depp and testified that the Blow actor performed a “cavity search” on her in an attempt to find out where she was hiding his cocaine, among other claims.

The actress, however, has been caught changing her story on the witness stand several times. In one instance, Heard denied that she “ever” struck Depp but then acknowledged that she had struck him.

Closing arguments for the trial, which started on April 11, are taking place on May 27. The jury is expected to deliberate on the Tuesday after Memorial Day.

