Watch: Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Performed ‘Cavity Search’ on Her Looking for Cocaine

Actress Amber Heard testified on Wednesday at the Depp-Heard defamation trial that actor Johnny Depp performed a “cavity search” on her in an attempt to find out where she was hiding his cocaine.

“He proceeds to do a cavity search,” Amber Heard said of the alleged incident. “He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine.”

“I was wondering how I, somebody who didn’t do cocaine, and was against it — that was in and of itself causing problems in our relationship — how could I hide, why would I hide his drugs from him?” Heard said as she grimaced on the witness stand.

“He was insinuating that I was doing it or something. It made no sense,” the Aquaman actress claimed. “He was telling me, ‘We’re going to conduct a cavity search,’ like, just chucked his fingers inside me. And I just stood there, staring at this stupid light. I didn’t know what to do, I just stood there while he did that. He twisted his fingers around. I didn’t say, like, stop or anything.”

Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for defamation in a $50 million lawsuit, claiming that a 2018 piece she wrote in the Washington Post — in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” — has harmed his movie career.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has made shocking claims during the trial, which include alleging that Heard had defecated in his bed after an argument, threw bottles of vodka at him — which resulted in his middle finger being severed by broken glass — and put a cigarette out on his face, among other claims.

Last week, Depp’s bodyguard Starling Jenkins corroborated the actor’s claim about the fecal matter. Jenkins testified that he had a conversation about “the defecation” Heard left in Depp’s bed, in which the actress claimed it was “a horrible practical joke gone wrong.”

That same day, Heard fired her PR team over “bad headlines” resulting from the defamation lawsuit, while a Change.org petition calling for the actress to be axed from Aquaman 2 surpassed 3 million signatures.

An audio recording was also played in the courtroom revealing that Heard had told Depp to “tell the world” he is a male victim of domestic violence, and see how many people “believe” him.

