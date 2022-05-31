Petition to Remove Amber Heard as ACLU Ambassador of Women’s Rights Surpasses 60,000 Signatures

A petition to remove actress Amber Heard as an ambassador of women’s rights for the left-wing organization American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has reached more than 60,000 signatures.

“The ACLU extended a role of Ambassador of Women’s Rights specific to gender based violence to Amber Heard despite the fact that Amber Heard herself had been previously charged with domestic violence against a woman,” the petition reads.

“The Depp vs. Heard trial has brought much of this to light as well as other stories of abuse to other women and Johnny Depp,” the petition adds. “Additionally, her personal story was full of lies and slander. She is not deserving of role as ambassador.”

“She’s a disgrace to women and women’s rights,” the petition declares. “She is an abuser and needs to be removed immediately!!!”

Both Depp and Heard accused each other of domestic abuse on the witness stand.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star made a variety of shocking claims, alleging that Heard physically assaulted him, threw bottles of vodka at him — resulting in his middle finger being severed by broken glass — put a cigarette out on his face, and even defecated in his bed.

Moreover, an audio recording played during the trial revealed Heard telling Depp to “tell the world” he is a male victim of domestic violence and see how many people “believe” him.

The jury also heard audio of the Aquaman actress admitting to “hitting” Depp and telling him, “I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again. God, I fucking sometimes get so mad I lose it. I can promise you I’m going to do everything to change.”

Heard was caught changing her story on the witness stand several times. In one instance, the actress denied that she “ever” struck Depp but then acknowledged that she had struck him.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million in damages, claiming that her 2018 Washington Post piece — in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career. Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

Closing arguments for the trial, which started on April 11, were made on Friday. The jury resumed deliberating on Tuesday.

