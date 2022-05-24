Watch Live: Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Watch actor Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against actress Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife, seeking $50 million in damages, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post piece she wrote has harmed his movie career.

Depp has made a variety of shocking claims on the witness stand, which include alleging that Heard had defecated in his bed, physically assaulted him, threw bottles of vodka at him — resulting in his middle finger being severed by broken glass — and put a cigarette out on his face, among other claims.

Heard, who is countersuing Depp for $100 million, has testified that the Blow actor performed a “cavity search” on her in an attempt to find out where she was hiding his cocaine.

The Aquaman star, however, has been caught changing her story on the witness stand several times. In one instance, Heard denied that she “ever” struck Depp, but then acknowledging that she has struck him.

Jurors also listened to an audio recording in which the actress was heard telling Depp “I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again. God, I fucking sometimes get so mad I lose it. I can promise you I’m going to do everything to change.”

Heard has also responded to Depp’s claim that she defecated in his bed after an argument, blaming the feces on a teacup Yorkshire Terrier, claiming the small dog had “bowl control issues” after eating “Johnny’s weed when she was a puppy.”

Closing arguments for the trial, which started on April 11, are expected to take place on May 27.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.