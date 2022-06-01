Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Son and All Catholic Children ‘Taking Their Relationship with the Lord Into Adulthood’

Actor Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram to congratulate his son and all other young Catholics for their Catholic Confirmations this month.

The 50-year-old Uncharted star posted photos of his family as they celebrated his son Michael’s conformation along with a caption joking, “So proud of this young man. Congrats buddy!! Even though mommy deserves most of the credit. Thanks babe.”

Wahlberg also posted a congratulatory video recorded in Europe, in which he encouraged all young Catholics everywhere who earned their confirmation this year.

“Good morning from Europe,” Wahlberg said. “Just got down on my hands and knees to express my gratitude on this beautiful day. Congratulations to my son Michael on making his confirmation. All the young people out there who were confirmed and taking their relationship with the lord into their adulthood, what a commitment you guys have made.”

For Catholics, Confirmation marks a renewed beginning in the faith and is usually offered for teens between the 8th and 12th grades. It is a rite of passage for Catholics and is meant to set teens on the path to a rich life in the faith.

The Spenser for Hire star is one of the few Hollywood stars who loudly speaks about his religious faith.

In one of his latest films, for instance, Wahlberg follows the life of a celebrated Catholic priest. Father Stu is based on a true story about a man who went from being anything but a spiritual man to joining the priesthood and becoming an inspiration to thousands.

Watch below:

The woke mob has been trying to cancel the star for years. In June of 2020 after he wrote a social media post hoping that Americans could come together to cope with the murder of George Floyd and tagged it “Black Lives Matter,” leftists went on the attack, calling him a racist for an incident he was involved in when he was a teen in 1988.

The attack did not get them anywhere, though.

This year, Wahlberg struck back, blasting the cancel culture for so quickly “giving up” on people who make mistakes.

Upon the release of Father Stu, Wahlberg said that the film has a very particular message.

“This movie has a very clear message that we are not going to give up on people,” Mark Wahlberg said. “We are not going to turn our backs on people because of mistakes that they’ve made. We are going to tell people and encourage people that nobody is beyond redemption and that we support you, we love you, we accept you for who you are.”

“There’s nothing worse than when somebody realizes that people don’t care,” he added

The Patriots Day star said people are “so quick to turn their backs on people” and added that “negativity as a whole has just been amplified in a way that it’s really hard to remind people of the importance of loving and supporting people.”

“People can do incredible things,” he said.

