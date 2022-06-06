Former Disney Channel Star Stoney Westmoreland Gets Prison Time for Sex Crime Involving a Minor

Former Disney Channel star Stoney Westmoreland, who was charged with attempting to lure a minor into sex, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison and ten years of supervised release, according to a report by Deadline.

The 52-year-old actor originally faced a ten year sentence, but was able to cop a plea deal with prosecutors, pleading down to a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor. Sunday’s counts reportedly include attempted exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor.

In 2018, Westmoreland, who played the grandfather on Andi Mack, was charged with six felony counts after authorities said he tried to have sex with a 13-year-old boy.

Prosecutors said the actor was on the dating app Grindr when he found a profile operated by a police detective in Salt Lake City, near the location of the Disney Channel sitcom was filmed.

On December 13, 2018, Westmoreland took a ridesharing service to meet the boy to take him back to his hotel room. The actor was arrested that same day, and was fired from the show hours later, according to court documents.

An affidavit filed in June of this year indicated that Westmoreland began communicating with someone he believed was underage “on an Internet app used for dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity,” Deadline reports.

The age of the alleged victim was reportedly the same as the main characters on Andi Mack, a show that follows the stories of a 13-year-old and her best friends, as they attend middle school.

Westmoreland’s other acting credits include Scandal and Breaking Bad.

