Rapper Named Trouble Shot to Death in Atlanta

Atlanta rapper Mariel Semonte Orr, who goes by the stage name Trouble, died after a shooting in Atlanta, Saturday. He was 34.

Orr was caught in the shooting several hours after performing on Saturday evening, according to Variety. The rapper’s label, Def Jam Records, confirmed the death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble,” Def Jam wrote on Twitter. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented.”

Police believe that the rapper, also known as Skoob, was visiting a woman when he was shot in the chest. No arrests have been made, but the county sheriff’s office has issued a warrant for a suspect identified as 33-year-old Jamichael Jones of Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Trouble’s last tweet seemed to be worried about the police that night and cautioned fans to be careful.

Its toooooooo many 12 of for me tonight IM GOIN HOME‼️

Yall move smoove outchea ✌🏾 — Trouble (@TroubleDTE) June 4, 2022

Orr first came to prominence after his 2011 mixtape, “December 17th” caught fire. It was ranked as the 23 best of the year.

He since released several studio albums, the last being the 2020 effort, “Thug Luv.” Critics hailed the most recent album saying he had at last “come into his own sound.”

Several rappers took to Twitter to express their sorrow over the loss:

And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!! https://t.co/P9Kebuct9p — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 5, 2022

Rip @TroubleDTE 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fI3yRdzD7y — Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyyyyyy) June 5, 2022

