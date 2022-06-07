Kumail Nanjiani Tweets Joke That Got Thousands of Trump Supporters Kicked Off Twitter

Left-wing actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani tweeted a joke Tuesday encouraging those who disagree with him to vote on the wrong day — a joke for which Twitter has suspended thousands of Trump supporters in the past.

Nanjiani, who voiced one of the roles in The LEGO Ninjani Movie (2019), told supporters of insurgent mayoral candidate Rick Caruso to vote on Wednesday, rather than Tuesday, which is the actual day of the primary election.

Los Angeles please vote today. It’s the last day of voting. Unless you plan on voting for Rick Caruso, in which case the last day to vote is tomorrow. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 7, 2022

The primary is Tuesday, June 7 — the date of Nanjiani’s tweet.

Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer known for his popular malls in Los Angeles, is a Democrat but was a Republican a decade ago. He is neck-and-neck with Democrat establishment favorite Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA).

Nanjiani’s joke is hardly new. However, in the past, Twitter has enforced harsh penalties for the joke — at least, when it has been made by Republicans.

As Axios.com reported in 2018:

Over the weekend Twitter suspended 1,500 fake accounts a pro-Trump group created to mock liberals because the accounts had been spreading false information about Election Day, such as saying that Election Day is November 7, when in fact it is on Tuesday, November 6, per The New York Times.

Twitter claims that it suspends or removes users for election “disinformation.” Thus far, Nanjiani’s tweet remains up on Twitter. He has over 3 million followers and is active in Democratic politics.

If neither Caruso nor Bass (nor any of the other candidates) achieves a majority, there will be a runoff election between the top two finishers in November.

