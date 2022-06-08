In a new song, rapper Lil Nas X blasted the Black Entertainment Television network for entrenching “the bigger problem of homophobia in the Black community.”

The tune “Late to Da Party” starts out with the beat, “Fuck BET, Fuck BET,” after which the “Old Town Road” singer goes on to say he doesn’t need awards to validate his lifestyle.

Nas X said on social media that the song attacking BET was not just because he didn’t get an award during this year’s BET Awards. “[T]his is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the Black community… y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us,” he wrote.

Some social media commenters wondered why he was upset at not being recognized by something as small time as the BET awards when he has already won a more prestigious Grammy.

But to Nas X, who came out as gay in 2019, that only served as a fitting example of how the black community was so homophobic.

“This is my point exactly,” he wrote about winning a Grammy but not a BET award. “How can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? Is that not crazy? Am i really tripping. … ‘Industry Baby’ is the 2nd longest running #1 song on the Billboard rap charts of all time and didn’t get a single nomination.”

this is my point exactly how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping https://t.co/aE5cCRVsFm — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022

Nas X has been attacking the BET Awards all month for not recognizing him, according to Variety.

The outlet notes that Nas X tweeted and deleted a complaint that he was not nominated for a single BET Award this time around and accused BET of trying to make LGBTQ artists “invisible.”

BET responded claiming to be “passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community,” and noting they have nominated Nas X in the past.

“We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020 and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice,” BET’s statement reads, according to Variety. “Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.”

Nas X was nominated in 2020 but did not win the award.

The “Montero” rapper has had other troubles recently. Last year his “Satan Shoes” were pulled after Nike sued him for copyright infringement. Eventually, a judge ruled that he could not sell the shoes, and they were recalled.

