Nike Sues Maker of Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ for Copyright Infringement

Nike is suing the maker of pop star Lil Nas X’s limited edition sneaker line known as “Satan Shoes,” alleging the maker violated copyright laws by customizing Nike Air Max 97 shoes without permission.

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday in a New York federal court, prompted a humorous response from Lil Nas X, who has been fending off mounting accusations that he is glorifying Satan with the sneaker line and his new music video that shows the singer giving the devil a lap dance. (Lil Nas X isn’t a defendant in the case).

Nike is suing MSCH Product Studio for customizing the Nike Air Max 97 without the company’s “approval or authorization.” In the complaint, Nike said the “Satan Shoe” is “likely to cause confusion and dilution,” adding that consumers already assuming incorrectly that Nike is behind the project.

Nike is asking the court to issue an injunction against the defendant to stop all distribution of the shoes.

The “Satan Shoes,” which contain a drop of human blood in their soles and feature a satanic pentagram, debuted Monday at $1,018 per pair. The limited edition will feature only 666 copies and has reportedly already sold out shortly after going on sale.

Lil Nas X has received an overwhelming amount of criticism for the sneaker line. On Sunday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) warned that the shoes are being targeted at children, adding that “we are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard.”

