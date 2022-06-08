Patton Oswalt Jokes About Threat to Murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Left-wing comedian Patton Oswalt cracked a joke about the recent threat to Brett Kavanaugh’s life, saying the Supreme Court justice should simply arm up his family, “problem solved.”

Patton Oswalt tweeted his ill-timed joke in response to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) call to pass a bill that would expand security for Supreme Court justices and their immediate families in the wake of left-wing protestors demonstrating in front of their homes in response to the high court’s forthcoming decision on Roe v. Wade.

“Just put one door on Kavanaugh’s house and arm his family,” Oswalt tweeted. “Problem solved.”

The comedian appeared to be referring to recommendations that schools should arm up and employ more police personnel to combat mass shootings.

JUST PUT ONE DOOR ON KAVANAUGH’S HOUSE AND ARM HIS FAMILY PROBLEM SOLVED https://t.co/aqu6BK7WuZ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, authorities have arrested a California man who reportedly told officers he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice. The man was carrying at least one weapon near Kavanaugh’s Maryland home, according to reports.

Two people familiar with the investigation said the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the recently leaked Supreme Court draft showing that the high court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade, reported the Washington Post.

In May, then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration encourages “peaceful” demonstrations outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, despite the dubious legality of such actions.

Patton Oswalt was among the many Hollywood celebrities who publicly opposed Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The comedian has also defended Antifa, comparing the violent, left-wing group to U.S. troops landing on Normandy during World War II.

