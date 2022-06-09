J.J. Abrams, Who’s Made Millions Off Movies with Guns, Demands Senate Pass More Gun Control Laws

J.J. Abrams — the Hollywood director, mega-producer, and head of Bad Robot — is among a group of more than 200 corporate CEOs demanding the U.S. Senate pass “gun safety legislation,” a vague term they didn’t define and have apparently left open to interpretation.

Throughout his career, J.J. Abrams has shepherded numerous movies and TV shows that have sensationalized fire arms and gun play, including the hit ABC series Alias, two Star Wars movies, and several Mission: Impossible movies. In the process, making himself and Hollywood studios billions in box office receipts.

Here are but a few outlandish gun scenes from films and TV shows produced by Abrams.

Paramount Pictures’ Mission Impossible: Fallout.

Watch below:

HBO’s Westworld.

Watch below:



Paramount Pictures’ Overlord.

Watch below:

ABC’s Alias.

Watch below:



HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

Watch below:



In their open letter posted online, the CEOs made an emotional plea to lawmakers.

“Like you, we continue to bear witness to the toll of America’s gun violence epidemic and its impact on our communities. Our country needs you to take bold urgent action to address our gun violence epidemic,” the letter stated.

“All of this points to a clear need for action: the Senate must take urgent action to pass bold gun safety legislation as soon as possible in order to avoid more death and injury.”

The letter didn’t offer any examples of the kind of legislation they are looking to support.

Among the other signatories are the CEOs of Oaktree Capital Management, the San Francisco 49ers, Shutterstock, Vimeo, Yahoo, and Yelp.

J.J. Abrams is among Hollywood’s most left-leaning executives. In 2020, Bad Robot issued an internal employee guide to “dismantling white supremacy at work” in which it encouraged employees to create an “anti-racist” work environment.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com