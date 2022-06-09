‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Rebel Wilson Comes Out as Gay at 42: ‘I Found My Disney Princess!’

Pitch Perfect franchise star Rebel Wilson, at age 42, came out as gay on Thursday, proclaiming, “I found my Disney princess!”

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess — #loveislove,” Wilson wrote in an Instagram caption, alongside a photo of herself with her new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

Last month, the Night at the Museum and Ice Age actress told People she was set up with someone through a friend but did not reveal who this person was at the time.

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” Wilson said. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic. I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.”

Rebel Wilson went on to say that “there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Wilson’s last relationship was reportedly with Jacob Busch, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch.

In November, Wilson told People “From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you’re looking for,” adding, “I haven’t quite met my match just yet, but here’s hoping.”

