Jill Biden Brags at Hollywood Fundraiser: After Trump, People Come to Me Saying ‘I Feel Like I Can Breathe’

First Lady Jill Biden reportedly trashed former President Donald Trump at a glitzy Hollywood fundraiser on Friday, bragging that since Trump left office, people have come up to her saying “I feel like I can breathe.”

The Bidens attended a Los Angeles fundraiser thrown by Democratic mega-donor Haim Saban and his wife, Cheryl. The event was intended to raise money for Democratic National Committee’s Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, with tickets starting at $1,000 per person and going as high as a whopping $36,500.

In her address to the donors assembled on Friday evening, Jill Biden brought up the January 6 riot at the Capitol in order to take a swipe at Trump, according to multiple reports.

“If you think of what went on January 6, and if we were living with that kind of president today — it’s like you can’t even let your head go there,” she reportedly said. “And then once we were elected, people came up to me all the time, everywhere I went, and said, ‘Jill, I feel like I can breathe.’”

The same day, the Bidens attended another fundraiser in Brentwood hosted by Andrew Hauptman and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman, and co-hosted by former Disney and Dreamworks boss Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Biden’s hobnobbing with Hollywood elite comes as inflation hit a new high in May with prices soaring a stunning 8.6 percent, defying the prevailing media narrative that inflation had cooled off a bit.

In a statement sent to Deadline, Katzenberg said: “The money raised today will help get people to the polls on election day in November. Just the idea of Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell in charge should be enough to get people out to vote.”

