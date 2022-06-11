WATCH: Spider-Man Robot Has Colossal Wipeout During Stunt at Disney California

A Spider-Man robot took a nasty spill at Disney California Adventure Park’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim Thursday when it swung through the air and crashed into the side of a building.

Viral footage of the robot wipeout shared on Instagram by user @mdglee_szm shows the robot swinging from a rope and flipping multiple times through the air. Spider-Man then wallops into the building in a George of the Jungle fashion, apparently breaking part of the structure and falling head first to the ground. KTTV reported that the robot was “supposed to land on” top of the building.

The loud crash was met with gasps from spectators. In the Instagram post, the user said the “show briefly stopped for a couple of hours” before coming back online later in the day.

A video of how the show is supposed to go can be seen below:

“The show starts with an actor tumbling and performing some basic stunts across a rooftop,” WSBTV reported.

“Then the ‘stuntronic’ is launched and disappears behind a building before an actor reappears. He then rappels down a building to meet park guests.”

Disney opened Anaheim’s Avengers Campus just over a year ago on June 4, 2021, according to KTTV.

The “stuntronic” Spider-Man’s colossal wipeout is not the only viral video to come out of a Disney theme park recently. A marriage proposal at Disneyland Paris was interrupted when an employee snatched a ring box from a man’s hand while he was down on one knee and directed the couple to get down from the platform, as Breitbart News reported.