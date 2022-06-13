Matthew McConaughey Praises Bipartisan Gun Bill: It’s ‘Something’

Count Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, who just loves shooting guns in his movies and TV shows, among the fans of the recent bipartisan gun bill — the framework for which he hailed as a positive step in the right direction.

Though the full details of the proposed bill have not been revealed, the framework calls for enhanced reviews on gun purchases for people under 21, harsher penalties for those who purchase firearms on behalf of another (straw purchase), and expanding mental health programs in schools.

In an Instagram story on Sunday, McConaughey hailed the bill as a step in the right direction.

Recalling his conversation with a senator who simply said “something” when questioned about desired reforms, McConaughey said “something” has finally happened.

Mtg w Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves about gun responsibility + school safety incl my bipartisan EAGLES Act pic.twitter.com/ViVpmzphtU — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) June 7, 2022

“For the first time in 30 years, ‘something’ has happened. The Senate has agreed on a bipartisan framework of policies that can enhance gun responsibility in America and save lives,” McConaughey said.

“‘Something’ has been done in the effort to stop some of the deranged individuals that, with every horrific act, abuse and hijack the Second Amendment,” McConaughey added. “‘Something’ has moved that we hope can help deliver on our shared effort to make the loss of so many lives matter.”

McConaughey further praised the bipartisan efforts. “I do offer a firm handshake and a sincere ‘thank you’ to the members on both sides who came together and laid out this framework that can advance gun responsibility and save lives,” he said.

Though McConaughey recognized that more work needs to be done, he encouraged “everyone at the table to act in good faith.”

“Let’s recognize that today’s announcement doesn’t mean we have a solution, but it does support more responsible gun ownership. There is still a lot of hard work for both parties, so let’s continue to encourage everyone at the table to act in good faith and give them our support to get this job done,” McConaughey said.

The Academy Award-winning actor reaped a whirlwind of criticism this week from conservatives when he gave a speech at the White House calling for greater gun control, from raising the minimum age for purchasing AR-15s to red flag laws.

“We need background checks,” McConaughey said. “We need to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21. We need a waiting period for those rifles. We need red flag laws and consequences for those who abuse them.”

“We are in a window of opportunity right now that we have not been in before. A window where it seems like real change, real change can happen,” he added.

McConaughey was equally critical of the media for their sensationalized coverage of mass shootings.

“We need to restrain sensationalized media coverage,” he said.