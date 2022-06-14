James Patterson: White Men Struggling to Find Writing Jobs Face ‘Another form of Racism’

Bestselling author James Patterson said white men struggling to find writing jobs are facing a kind of reverse racism, adding that it’s especially difficult for older white males.

Predictably, the novelist is already facing a social media backlash from the left, including accusations of “white supremacy.”

In a recent interview with Britain’s Sunday Times, James Patterson said white men who have trouble finding writing jobs in movies, theater, TV, and publishing are dealing with “just another form of racism.”

“What’s that all about?” he reportedly said. “Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

Like many industries, Hollywood and the publishing business have prioritized female and minority writers over white men as the corporations that dominate the fields continue to embrace wokeness and DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion).

Patterson — who has collaborated with former President Bill Clinton on two novels — also spoke about Woody Allen’s 2020 memoirs. Allen’s publisher, Hachette Book Group, caved to woke employees’ demands to cancel the volume shortly before it hit shelves. (Allen ultimately found another publisher.)

“I hated that,” Patterson said of the decision to nix Allen’s book. “He has the right to tell his own story.”

“I’m almost always on the side of free speech,” he said.

Patterson is now facing a woke-lash for daring to speak his mind.

James Patterson has a net worth of over 700 million dollars meanwhile BIPOC in publishing are still struggling to pay their rent and working for well under a living wage but please tell me again how racism is hurting older white men in the industry — Leah says WEAR A MASK (@byleahjohnson) June 13, 2022

All I'll say about James Patterson is that his idea that cis white male authors are discriminated against/losing out, despite his continued success, is directly related to the replacement theory driving white supremacy, anti-trans laws, roe v wade, and everything else going on. — Alyssa Cole Updates (@AlyssaColeLit) June 13, 2022

Amending my previous quote to “when you’re accustomed to insane privilege, even slightly less insane privilege apparently feels like oppression. (It’s still not.)”https://t.co/4TMZmpfKNi — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 13, 2022

james patterson, one of the richest authors in the world, thinks its hard for 52 year old white men to succeed because, as we all know, old white men are so poorly represented as writers in film, tv, theatre, and publishing pic.twitter.com/V4FtUbeXZf — Men Write Women (@menwritewomen) June 13, 2022