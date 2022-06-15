Job Creators Network Debuts ‘Rock the Woke’ Times Square Billboard to Shame Disney, Other Corporations Who Go Woke

A week after launching the “Rock the Woke” campaign meant to “highlight egregious examples of ‘wokeness’ hijacking free-market capitalism,” Job Creators Network (JCN) is spreading the word with a massive billboard in the heart of Times Square.

The “No Mouse in My House” initiative will “pressure companies to focus on providing products and services that consumers want—not on being culture warriors,” JCN said in a statement. “’Rock the Woke’ will include a national radio ad campaign, high-profile billboards, digital ads, social media videos, and potential legal actions.”

The Job Creators Network (JCN) is one of America’s largest small business advocacy groups. The first company they intend to pressure is the Walt Disney Co.

“It has become all too common for companies like Disney to get involved in political and cultural debates that have little to do with their business model in an effort to appeal to the latest push from liberal politicians and activist groups,” Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO, said in a statement.

“These decisions have nothing to do with the companies or their profitability and serve to divide rather than unite. We need to actively put pressure on them, and that means getting Americans involved,” Ortiz continued. “Rock the Woke is just that, a cultural effort to shame corporations who are going woke. Through radio ads, social media efforts, billboards, and even potential legal action, our goal is to course-correct these corporations.”

Indeed, Disney has dived headlong into politics, declaring war on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which bars the teaching of sexual orientation and gender ideology, including transgenderism, to children in kindergarten through third grade.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has vowed to fight to repeal the law, despite bi-partisan support for it among Florida voters.

Disney’s stock has since collapsed to under $100 a share for first time in years.

“It’s time for companies like Disney to realize that if they go woke, they will go broke. We encourage all consumers to boycott Disney and the companies they own in order to send a message that they should stay out of culture wars and focus on entertainment,” the Rock the Woke Website reads.

To learn more, go to RockTheWoke.com.

