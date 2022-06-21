Rocker Tom Mann ‘Broken’ After Fiancée Dies on Their Wedding Day

Former X Factor contestant and Stereo Kicks band member Tom Mann says he is “broken” after his fiancée died suddenly on the morning of their wedding day.

PR executive Danielle Hampson, 34, shockingly died on Saturday morning, only hours before the couple were to be married, according to TMZ.

The Saturday wedding was a backup date after the ceremony had been delayed from Sept. of 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The cause of Hampson’s death has not yet been determined, but she was not known to have any illnesses or ailments. She leaves behind an 8-month-old son.

Mann told fans he is “broken” over the shocking events.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning,” he wrote on social media on Monday.

“I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle,” he added.

The 28-year-old singer went on to say that he now needed “to use any strength I can muster” to look after their son.

“I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted,” he continued.

“I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

Hampson was also a dancer and last performed in a music video for Harry Styles’ 2021 tune, “Treat People With Kindness.”

Mann appeared on X Factor as a solo act, but later signed on with the group Stereo Kicks which made it to the show’s finals in 2014. Mann has since written songs for JLS, Becky Hill and Ronan Keating.

